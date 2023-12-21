Kent State vs. Oregon December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Oregon Ducks (5-2) will face the Kent State Golden Flashes (6-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Kent State vs. Oregon Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.6 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 8.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 11.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
Oregon Players to Watch
- Jermaine Couisnard: 12.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keeshawn Barthelemy: 10.1 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kwame Evans Jr.: 6.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Kario Oquendo: 9.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brennan Rigsby: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Kent State vs. Oregon Stat Comparison
|Oregon Rank
|Oregon AVG
|Kent State AVG
|Kent State Rank
|52nd
|82.1
|Points Scored
|84.4
|28th
|262nd
|74.7
|Points Allowed
|72.0
|205th
|123rd
|34.7
|Rebounds
|33.7
|164th
|141st
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|93rd
|106th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|8.2
|121st
|98th
|14.9
|Assists
|14.0
|142nd
|16th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|12.9
|257th
