The Kent State Golden Flashes (7-3) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Oregon Ducks (7-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Matthew Knight Arena. The game airs on Pac-12 Network. The matchup's over/under is 144.5.

Kent State vs. Oregon Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Eugene, Oregon

Eugene, Oregon Venue: Matthew Knight Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Oregon -6.5 144.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Flashes Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has combined with its opponent to score more than 144.5 points in seven of eight games this season.

Kent State's contests this season have a 156.8-point average over/under, 12.3 more points than this game's total.

Kent State has gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Kent State came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Golden Flashes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +220.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kent State has a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Kent State vs. Oregon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Oregon 3 42.9% 78.5 162.8 71 143.5 144.2 Kent State 7 87.5% 84.3 162.8 72.5 143.5 143.3

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes average 13.3 more points per game (84.3) than the Ducks allow their opponents to score (71).

Kent State has put together a 4-3 ATS record and a 7-2 overall record in games it scores more than 71 points.

Kent State vs. Oregon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Oregon 4-3-0 3-2 2-5-0 Kent State 4-4-0 0-0 7-1-0

Kent State vs. Oregon Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Oregon Kent State 15-6 Home Record 15-0 4-6 Away Record 9-6 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 8-6-0 73 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 67.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-12-0

