How to Watch Kentucky vs. Louisville on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats (8-2) face the Louisville Cardinals (5-6) at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 on ESPN.
Kentucky vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points higher than the 44.6% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
- Kentucky has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 114th.
- The Wildcats score 16.6 more points per game (90.2) than the Cardinals allow (73.6).
- Kentucky is 8-1 when scoring more than 73.6 points.
Louisville Stats Insights
- Louisville has put together a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 42.3% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 97th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 241st.
- The Cardinals score an average of 74.5 points per game, only one more point than the 73.5 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- Louisville has a 4-6 record when giving up fewer than 90.2 points.
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Kentucky scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.4 points per contest.
- The Wildcats surrendered 64.1 points per game in home games last year, compared to 70.9 on the road.
- Kentucky averaged 6.6 treys per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 more threes and 5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.7 threes per game, 33.1% three-point percentage).
Louisville Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Louisville scored more points at home (66 per game) than away (64.4) last season.
- The Cardinals gave up 71.9 points per game at home last season, and 81.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Louisville drained more trifectas away (6.9 per game) than at home (6.5) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (37.3%) than at home (31.7%).
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|W 87-83
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Florida
|-
|Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
Louisville Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ DePaul
|L 75-68
|Wintrust Arena
|12/13/2023
|Arkansas State
|L 75-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/17/2023
|Pepperdine
|W 85-63
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/21/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Virginia
|-
|John Paul Jones Arena
|1/6/2024
|Pittsburgh
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
