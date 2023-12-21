Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lawrence County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Ironton High School

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 21

1:15 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ironton, OH

Ironton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Africentric Early College at Ironton High School

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 21

4:45 PM ET on December 21 Location: Ironton, OH

Ironton, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntington High School at Ironton High School