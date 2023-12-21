Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Lawrence County, Ohio. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Columbus Africentric Early College at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntington High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
