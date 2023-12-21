Thursday's contest between the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) and the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) at Athletics Center O'rena has a projected final score of 71-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Oakland squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The RedHawks lost their most recent game 75-49 against Michigan on Saturday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Oakland 71, Miami (OH) 64

Other MAC Predictions

Miami (OH) Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks took down the Xavier Musketeers in a 58-57 win on November 27. It was their signature win of the season.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Miami (OH) Leaders

Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%

13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG% Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14) Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)

4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7) Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Performance Insights

The RedHawks have been outscored by 20.1 points per game (posting 52.4 points per game, 340th in college basketball, while giving up 72.5 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and have a -161 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.