The Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-7) will aim to break a five-game road skid when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (4-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Athletics Center O'rena, airing at 7:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Athletics Center O'rena in Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
How to Watch Other MAC Games

Miami (OH) vs. Oakland Scoring Comparison

  • The RedHawks average 19.5 fewer points per game (52.4) than the Golden Grizzlies allow their opponents to score (71.9).
  • Oakland's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 52.4 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies score just 4.1 more points per game (76.6) than the RedHawks give up (72.5).
  • Oakland is 4-0 when scoring more than 72.5 points.
  • Miami (OH) is 1-4 when allowing fewer than 76.6 points.
  • The Golden Grizzlies shoot 39.1% from the field, 4.2% lower than the RedHawks allow defensively.
  • The RedHawks' 40.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Golden Grizzlies have given up.

Miami (OH) Leaders

  • Jadyn Scott: 13.6 PTS, 55.3 FG%
  • Amber Tretter: 5.8 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
  • Lakresha Edwards: 7.6 PTS, 35.8 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)
  • Nuria Jurjo Jimenez: 4.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.5 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (3-for-7)
  • Katey Richason: 6.2 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Miami (OH) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Eastern Kentucky L 85-55 Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
12/9/2023 Dayton L 73-60 Millett Hall
12/16/2023 @ Michigan L 75-49 Crisler Center
12/21/2023 @ Oakland - Athletics Center O'rena
12/30/2023 @ Austin Peay - F&M Bank Arena
1/3/2024 Toledo - Millett Hall

