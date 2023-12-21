We have flex rankings available for you, heading into Week 16 of the NFL season -- see below prior to setting your fantasy lineup!

Top fantasy FLEXs this season heading into Week 16

Name Team Position Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Christian McCaffrey 49ers RB 353.1 25.2 Tyreek Hill Dolphins WR 322.7 24.8 CeeDee Lamb Cowboys WR 302.3 21.6 Keenan Allen Chargers WR 278.9 21.5 A.J. Brown Eagles WR 266.4 19.0 Raheem Mostert Dolphins RB 255.7 18.3 Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions WR 252.8 19.4 Ja'Marr Chase Bengals WR 249.7 17.8 Stefon Diggs Bills WR 243.1 17.4 D.J. Moore Bears WR 240.4 17.2 Mike Evans Buccaneers WR 239.7 17.1 Travis Etienne Jaguars RB 236.8 16.9 Michael Pittman Jr. Colts WR 233.2 16.7 Puka Nacua Rams WR 232.7 16.6 Rachaad White Buccaneers RB 226.3 16.2 Alvin Kamara Saints RB 217.6 19.8 Joe Mixon Bengals RB 214.6 15.3 James Cook Bills RB 214.1 15.3 Deebo Samuel 49ers WR 210.9 17.6 Davante Adams Raiders WR 210.8 15.1 T.J. Hockenson Vikings TE 209.2 14.9 Kyren Williams Rams RB 208.5 20.9 Travis Kelce Chiefs TE 205.4 15.8 Sam LaPorta Lions TE 205.2 14.7 Jahmyr Gibbs Lions RB 203.8 17.0 DeVonta Smith Eagles WR 203.7 14.6 Adam Thielen Panthers WR 202.6 14.5 Brandon Aiyuk 49ers WR 202.0 15.5 Derrick Henry Titans RB 199.8 14.3 Jordan Addison Vikings WR 198.6 14.2 Nico Collins Texans WR 196.4 16.4 Tony Pollard Cowboys RB 194.8 13.9 Jaylen Waddle Dolphins WR 192.4 14.8 D.K. Metcalf Seahawks WR 192.2 14.8 Breece Hall Jets RB 190.8 13.6 Bijan Robinson Falcons RB 189.4 13.5 Courtland Sutton Broncos WR 189.0 13.5 DeAndre Hopkins Titans WR 187.8 13.4 Chris Olave Saints WR 187.8 14.4 Rashee Rice Chiefs WR 183.1 13.1 Garrett Wilson Jets WR 182.1 13.0 Joshua Jacobs Raiders RB 181.1 13.9 Jakobi Meyers Raiders WR 178.2 13.7 George Kittle 49ers TE 177.7 12.7 Evan Engram Jaguars TE 176.9 12.6 D'Andre Swift Eagles RB 176.5 12.6 Brian Robinson Jr. Commanders RB 176.0 13.5 Amari Cooper Browns WR 175.5 12.5 Jayden Reed Packers WR 175.1 12.5 Isiah Pacheco Chiefs RB 173.8 14.5 Calvin Ridley Jaguars WR 173.6 12.4 Saquon Barkley Giants RB 171.3 15.6 Jerome Ford Browns RB 170.6 12.2 David Montgomery Lions RB 169.8 15.4 Terry McLaurin Commanders WR 167.5 12.0 David Njoku Browns TE 167.4 12.0 Kenneth Walker III Seahawks RB 167.2 13.9 Tyler Lockett Seahawks WR 167.2 11.9 Chris Godwin Buccaneers WR 166.7 11.9 Zack Moss Colts RB 166.6 12.8

This Week's Games

