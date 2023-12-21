The Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 37.8% shooting opponents of the Gaels have averaged.

Northern Kentucky is 7-5 when it shoots higher than 37.8% from the field.

The Gaels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Norse rank 260th.

The Norse's 74.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 58.9 the Gaels give up to opponents.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 7-4 record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Kentucky averages 82.0 points per game. Away, it scores 67.5.

At home, the Norse concede 66.7 points per game. Away, they allow 71.8.

Northern Kentucky sinks more 3-pointers at home (6.3 per game) than on the road (5.0). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.6%) than away (29.7%).

