Ohio vs. Butler Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (7-4) matching up with the Ohio Bobcats (3-5) at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 73-58 victory, as our model heavily favors Butler.
The Bobcats are coming off of a 65-62 win against Indiana State in their last game on Sunday.
Ohio vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Ohio vs. Butler Score Prediction
- Prediction: Butler 73, Ohio 58
Other MAC Predictions
Ohio Schedule Analysis
- The Bobcats' signature win this season came in a 67-61 victory over the Dayton Flyers on November 16.
Ohio 2023-24 Best Wins
- 67-61 at home over Dayton (No. 207) on November 16
- 65-62 at home over Indiana State (No. 284) on December 17
- 75-71 at home over IUPUI (No. 312) on November 26
Ohio Leaders
- Jaya McClure: 14.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)
- Kennedi Watkins: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Madi Mace: 5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 32.6 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Aylasia Fantrov: 6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 35.6 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (2-for-11)
- Bailey Tabeling: 7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.1 FG%, 56 3PT% (14-for-25)
Ohio Performance Insights
- The Bobcats put up 63.8 points per game (227th in college basketball) while allowing 74.5 per contest (327th in college basketball). They have a -86 scoring differential and have been outscored by 10.7 points per game.
