The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio TV: B1G+

Ohio State Stats Insights

This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.

Ohio State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Buckeyes are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 104th.

The Buckeyes record 79.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers allow.

When Ohio State puts up more than 76.2 points, it is 6-1.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.

The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 away from home.

Ohio State made 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.

