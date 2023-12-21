The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
  • TV: B1G+

Ohio State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.
  • Ohio State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Buckeyes are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 104th.
  • The Buckeyes record 79.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers allow.
  • When Ohio State puts up more than 76.2 points, it is 6-1.

Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 away from home.
  • Ohio State made 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.

Ohio State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Miami (OH) W 84-64 Value City Arena
12/9/2023 @ Penn State L 83-80 Bryce Jordan Center
12/16/2023 UCLA W 67-60 State Farm Arena
12/21/2023 New Orleans - Value City Arena
12/30/2023 West Virginia - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 Rutgers - Value City Arena

