How to Watch Ohio State vs. New Orleans on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) will host the New Orleans Privateers (5-6) after winning six straight home games. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: B1G+
Ohio State Stats Insights
- This season, the Buckeyes have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Privateers' opponents have hit.
- Ohio State is 8-1 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Buckeyes are the 111th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Privateers rank 104th.
- The Buckeyes record 79.5 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 76.2 the Privateers allow.
- When Ohio State puts up more than 76.2 points, it is 6-1.
Ohio State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio State put up 74.7 points per game at home last year, compared to 68.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
- The Buckeyes surrendered 63 points per game in home games last year, compared to 76.3 away from home.
- Ohio State made 6.7 threes per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged when playing on the road (6.3). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 35.5% when playing at home and 36.5% on the road.
Ohio State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|Miami (OH)
|W 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 83-80
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/16/2023
|UCLA
|W 67-60
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|Value City Arena
|12/30/2023
|West Virginia
|-
|Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Rutgers
|-
|Value City Arena
