Ohio State vs. New Orleans: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. New Orleans matchup.
Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Ohio State vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|New Orleans Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-24.5)
|155.5
|-5000
|+1400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-23.5)
|155.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Ohio State vs. New Orleans Betting Trends
- Ohio State has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of nine times this season.
- New Orleans is 5-2-0 ATS this year.
- In the Privateers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Ohio State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Bookmakers rate Ohio State considerably lower (47th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the start to +10000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.