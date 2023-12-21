The New Orleans Privateers (5-6) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (9-2) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Value City Arena, airing at 6:00 PM ET on B1G+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ohio State vs. New Orleans matchup.

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio How to Watch on TV: B1G+

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Ohio State Moneyline New Orleans Moneyline BetMGM Ohio State (-24.5) 155.5 -5000 +1400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Ohio State (-23.5) 155.5 -10000 +2400 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Ohio State vs. New Orleans Betting Trends

Ohio State has a record of just 2-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Buckeyes and their opponents have combined to go over the point total seven out of nine times this season.

New Orleans is 5-2-0 ATS this year.

In the Privateers' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Ohio State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Bookmakers rate Ohio State considerably lower (47th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (28th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Buckeyes have experienced the -biggest change this season, falling from +8000 at the start to +10000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Ohio State has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

