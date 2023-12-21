The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) after losing three straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by 4.5 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The point total is 247.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -4.5 247.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has played 18 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 247.5 points.

Indiana has a 254.5-point average over/under in its contests this season, 7.0 more points than this game's point total.

Indiana's ATS record is 14-12-0 this year.

The Pacers have been chosen as underdogs in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those games.

This season, Indiana has won two of its six games when it is the underdog by at least +155 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Over/Under Stats

Games Over 247.5 % of Games Over 247.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 1 3.8% 106 234 112.5 239 221.9 Pacers 18 69.2% 128 234 126.5 239 241.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.

The Pacers have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 games.

Indiana has been better against the spread at home (8-6-0) than on the road (6-6-0) this season.

The Pacers' 128 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 112.5 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Indiana is 14-8 against the spread and 14-8 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Betting Splits

Pacers and Grizzlies Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 14-12 4-4 21-5 Grizzlies 10-16 0-1 10-16

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Point Insights

Pacers Grizzlies 128 Points Scored (PG) 106 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 14-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 14-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 0-0 126.5 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 29 NBA Rank (PAPG) 11 0-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-14 0-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 7-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.