How to Watch the Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) will host the Indiana Pacers (14-12) after losing three home games in a row.
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers are shooting 50.8% from the field, 5.0% higher than the 45.8% the Grizzlies' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Indiana has a 13-7 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.8% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 21st.
- The Pacers average 15.5 more points per game (128.0) than the Grizzlies give up (112.5).
- Indiana is 14-8 when it scores more than 112.5 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Pacers average 127.9 points per game, 0.2 less than away (128.1). Defensively they give up 120.6 points per game at home, 12.7 less than away (133.3).
- Indiana is giving up fewer points at home (120.6 per game) than on the road (133.3).
- The Pacers average 1.2 fewer assists per game at home (30.3) than away (31.5).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andrew Nembhard
|Questionable
|Knee
|Jalen Smith
|Questionable
|Knee/Heel
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Hamstring
