Top Player Prop Bets for Pacers vs. Grizzlies on December 21, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Desmond Bane, Tyrese Haliburton and others are listed when the Memphis Grizzlies host the Indiana Pacers at FedExForum on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- Venue: FedExForum
Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -139)
|11.5 (Over: -130)
|3.5 (Over: +126)
- Thursday's points prop bet for Haliburton is 24.5 points, the same as his season average.
- He has grabbed 3.9 boards per game, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Haliburton averages 11.8 assists, 0.3 more than Thursday's over/under.
- Haliburton has hit 3.5 three-pointers per game, which equals his prop bet on Thursday.
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|24.5 (Over: -118)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: +120)
|3.5 (Over: +124)
- The 24.5-point total set for Bane on Thursday is 0.1 more points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has collected 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).
- Bane has averaged 5.1 assists per game this year, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Thursday (5.5).
- Bane has connected on 3.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
- The 22.5-point over/under for Jaren Jackson Jr. on Thursday is 1.0 higher than his season scoring average (21.5).
- He averages 0.8 less rebounds than his prop bet Thursday of 6.5.
- He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under on Thursday (1.5).
