Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) take on the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN

Pacers' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Pacers beat the Hornets 144-113. With 25 points, Buddy Hield was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 25 4 3 1 3 4 Aaron Nesmith 19 2 1 1 0 4 Tyrese Haliburton 19 3 13 1 1 3

Pacers vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Pacers Players to Watch

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in NBA).

Myles Turner averages 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists, making 50.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Bruce Brown averages 12 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin averages 14.4 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.

Hield's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tyrese Haliburton 17.9 3.6 9.6 0.6 0.5 2.4 Myles Turner 15.4 7.1 0.8 0.4 1.6 1 Bruce Brown 12.6 5.4 3.1 1 0.1 0.6 Bennedict Mathurin 16.4 3.9 2.4 0.5 0.2 1.7 Buddy Hield 12.1 3.3 2.7 1.1 1 2.2

