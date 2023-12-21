Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Grizzlies - December 21
Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, when the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) take on the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Grizzlies
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, BSIN
Pacers' Last Game
On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Pacers beat the Hornets 144-113. With 25 points, Buddy Hield was their leading scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Buddy Hield
|25
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Aaron Nesmith
|19
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Tyrese Haliburton
|19
|3
|13
|1
|1
|3
Pacers Players to Watch
- Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 50% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in NBA).
- Myles Turner averages 16.5 points, 7.6 boards and 1.2 assists, making 50.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.
- Bruce Brown averages 12 points, 4.7 boards and 3 assists, making 46.5% of his shots from the field and 30.3% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin averages 14.4 points, 3.7 boards and 2.2 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per game.
- Hield's numbers for the season are 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 45.7% of his shots from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Tyrese Haliburton
|17.9
|3.6
|9.6
|0.6
|0.5
|2.4
|Myles Turner
|15.4
|7.1
|0.8
|0.4
|1.6
|1
|Bruce Brown
|12.6
|5.4
|3.1
|1
|0.1
|0.6
|Bennedict Mathurin
|16.4
|3.9
|2.4
|0.5
|0.2
|1.7
|Buddy Hield
|12.1
|3.3
|2.7
|1.1
|1
|2.2
