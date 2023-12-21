Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (7-19) will host Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers (14-12) at FedExForum on Thursday, December 21, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSIN

BSSE and BSIN Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Desmond Bane Fantasy Comparison

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Desmond Bane Total Fantasy Pts 1038.0 952.0 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.2 38.1 Fantasy Rank 27 7

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Desmond Bane Insights

Tyrese Haliburton & the Pacers

Haliburton's averages for the season are 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 11.8 assists, making 50.0% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from 3-point range, with 3.5 triples per contest (third in league).

The Pacers outscore opponents by 1.5 points per game (posting 128.0 points per game, first in league, and conceding 126.5 per outing, 29th in NBA) and have a +39 scoring differential.

Indiana is 29th in the league at 40.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.7 fewer than the 42.8 its opponents average.

The Pacers knock down 14.3 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league), 3.6 more than their opponents.

Indiana wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.5 (ninth in league) while its opponents average 13.7.

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane posts 24.4 points, 4.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Grizzlies have a -168 scoring differential, falling short by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 106.0 points per game to rank 30th in the league and are allowing 112.5 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA.

Memphis records 42.1 rebounds per game (23rd in the league) while allowing 45.8 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Grizzlies knock down 12.9 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 33.2% rate (29th in the NBA), compared to the 14.1 per contest their opponents make while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

Memphis forces 15.0 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 14.0 (22nd in NBA action).

Tyrese Haliburton vs. Desmond Bane Advanced Stats

Stat Tyrese Haliburton Desmond Bane Plus/Minus Per Game 2.6 -4.2 Usage Percentage 26.7% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 64.5% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 6.7% 7.0% Assist Pct 47.8% 27.2%

