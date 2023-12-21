The Wright State Raiders (6-4) face the Wyoming Cowgirls (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at South Point Arena. The game will tip off at 5:30 PM ET.

Wright State vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 17 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

17 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Layne Ferrell: 12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.8 BLK Rachel Loobie: 8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

8.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.5 PTS, 4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Cara VanKempen: 6.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

Wyoming Players to Watch

Allyson Fertig: 14.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Malene Pedersen: 10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Emily Mellema: 7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.4 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Tess Barnes: 8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Savic: 7.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

