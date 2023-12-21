Thursday's game at Beeghly Center has the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) matching up with the Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) at 11:00 AM ET (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 62-60 win for Youngstown State, so expect a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Penguins suffered a 55-47 loss to Saint Bonaventure.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Youngstown State vs. Canisius Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Youngstown State vs. Canisius Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 62, Canisius 60

Other Horizon Predictions

Youngstown State Schedule Analysis

The Penguins defeated the No. 254-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Akron Zips, 53-52, on December 6, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Youngstown State is 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 15th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State 2023-24 Best Wins

53-52 at home over Akron (No. 254) on December 6

55-41 at home over Xavier (No. 290) on November 8

69-32 on the road over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 359) on December 9

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG% Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56) Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50)

6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24 3PT% (12-for-50) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 57 points per game (309th in college basketball) and allowing 56.5 (55th in college basketball).

The Penguins are posting 57.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they are averaging 54.8 points per contest.

Youngstown State is allowing 47.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 13.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (61.5).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.