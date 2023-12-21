Thursday's game between the Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) and the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at Beeghly Center has a projected final score of 73-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Youngstown State squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Youngstown State vs. Navy Score Prediction

Prediction: Youngstown State 73, Navy 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Youngstown State vs. Navy

Computer Predicted Spread: Youngstown State (-8.3)

Youngstown State (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.4

Youngstown State has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Navy, who is 4-4-0 ATS. Both the Penguins and the Midshipmen are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Youngstown State Performance Insights

The Penguins average 82.1 points per game (50th in college basketball) while giving up 68.2 per outing (113th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.9 points per game.

The 42.7 rebounds per game Youngstown State averages rank 18th in the country, and are 8.9 more than the 33.8 its opponents grab per outing.

Youngstown State connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (71st in college basketball) at a 33.1% rate (205th in college basketball), compared to the 7.7 per game its opponents make at a 31.4% rate.

The Penguins' 100.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 87th in college basketball, and the 83.0 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 45th in college basketball.

Youngstown State forces 11.4 turnovers per game (241st in college basketball) while committing 11.1 (118th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.