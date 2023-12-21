The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) hope to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

This season, the Penguins have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have hit.

In games Youngstown State shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.

The Midshipmen are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Penguins sit at 18th.

The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).

Youngstown State has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State is putting up 95.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 26.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (69.0).

In 2023-24, the Penguins are surrendering 63.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 73.0.

At home, Youngstown State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in road games (8.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule