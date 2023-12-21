The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) hope to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Penguins have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have hit.
  • In games Youngstown State shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
  • The Midshipmen are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Penguins sit at 18th.
  • The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).
  • Youngstown State has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

  • Youngstown State is putting up 95.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 26.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (69.0).
  • In 2023-24, the Penguins are surrendering 63.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 73.0.
  • At home, Youngstown State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in road games (8.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Western Michigan W 72-68 University Arena
12/14/2023 Bethany (WV) W 107-70 Beeghly Center
12/18/2023 Westminster (PA) W 117-45 Beeghly Center
12/21/2023 Navy - Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 Oakland - Beeghly Center
1/4/2024 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

