How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Navy on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) hope to continue a six-game winning run when they host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- This season, the Penguins have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.3% higher than the 39.3% of shots the Midshipmen's opponents have hit.
- In games Youngstown State shoots better than 39.3% from the field, it is 9-2 overall.
- The Midshipmen are the 104th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Penguins sit at 18th.
- The Penguins average 20.3 more points per game (82.1) than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).
- Youngstown State has a 9-3 record when putting up more than 61.8 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State is putting up 95.2 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 26.2 more points than it is averaging in away games (69.0).
- In 2023-24, the Penguins are surrendering 63.3 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they are allowing 73.0.
- At home, Youngstown State is averaging 1.3 more three-pointers per game (9.5) than in road games (8.2). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (34.5%) compared to away from home (31.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 72-68
|University Arena
|12/14/2023
|Bethany (WV)
|W 107-70
|Beeghly Center
|12/18/2023
|Westminster (PA)
|W 117-45
|Beeghly Center
|12/21/2023
|Navy
|-
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|-
|Truist Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.