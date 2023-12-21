Youngstown State vs. Navy: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 21
The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) will host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) after victories in six home games in a row. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. Navy matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Navy Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Youngstown State Moneyline
|Navy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Youngstown State (-9.5)
|139.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Youngstown State (-9.5)
|138.5
|-550
|+400
Youngstown State vs. Navy Betting Trends
- Youngstown State has compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Penguins' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
- Navy is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
- In the Midshipmen's eight chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.
