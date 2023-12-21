The Youngstown State Penguins (3-6) face the Canisius Golden Griffins (3-3) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Youngstown State vs. Canisius Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Emily Saunders: 11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK Malia Magestro: 7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Paige Shy: 7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

7.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Shay-Lee Kirby: 8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Dena Jarrells: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Canisius Players to Watch

