The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center.

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

The Golden Griffins' 64.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 56.5 the Penguins allow.

Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 56.5 points.

Youngstown State is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.

The Penguins put up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.1).

When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 2-1.

This year the Penguins are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Golden Griffins give up.

The Golden Griffins' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Penguins have given up.

Youngstown State Leaders

Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG% Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)

9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56) Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)

9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56) Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)

6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50) Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Schedule