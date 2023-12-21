The Canisius Golden Griffins (6-3) aim to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Youngstown State Penguins (4-7) at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. Canisius Scoring Comparison

  • The Golden Griffins' 64.9 points per game are 8.4 more points than the 56.5 the Penguins allow.
  • Canisius is 6-2 when it scores more than 56.5 points.
  • Youngstown State is 4-4 when it allows fewer than 64.9 points.
  • The Penguins put up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.0) than the Golden Griffins allow (65.1).
  • When Youngstown State puts up more than 65.1 points, it is 2-1.
  • This year the Penguins are shooting 39.8% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Golden Griffins give up.
  • The Golden Griffins' 42.1 shooting percentage from the field is 3.8 higher than the Penguins have given up.

Youngstown State Leaders

  • Emily Saunders: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 BLK, 66.3 FG%
  • Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.7 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (20-for-56)
  • Dena Jarrells: 9.2 PTS, 37.4 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (17-for-56)
  • Malia Magestro: 6.9 PTS, 28.1 FG%, 24.0 3PT% (12-for-50)
  • Paige Shy: 6.6 PTS, 32.0 FG%, 26.8 3PT% (11-for-41)

Youngstown State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Akron W 53-52 Beeghly Center
12/9/2023 @ Saint Francis (PA) W 69-32 DeGol Arena
12/16/2023 @ Saint Bonaventure L 55-47 Reilly Center
12/21/2023 Canisius - Beeghly Center
12/29/2023 Wright State - Beeghly Center
12/31/2023 IUPUI - Beeghly Center

