The Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) play the Navy Midshipmen (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Game Information

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Brandon Rush: 13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ziggy Reid: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Damiree Burns: 11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.0 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Bryson Langdon: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Navy Players to Watch

Youngstown State vs. Navy Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Navy AVG Navy Rank 143rd 76.6 Points Scored 64.1 344th 175th 70.6 Points Allowed 64.6 51st 60th 36.2 Rebounds 32.4 216th 101st 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 126th 106th 8.3 3pt Made 5.4 327th 181st 13.3 Assists 11.1 308th 120th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 141st

