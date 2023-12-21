The Youngstown State Penguins (9-3) are 9.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Navy Midshipmen (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Beeghly Center. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -9.5 139.5

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Youngstown State's outings this year have an average total of 150.3, 10.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Penguins' ATS record is 5-3-0 this season.

Youngstown State has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Penguins have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -550 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win from Youngstown State, based on the moneyline, is 84.6%.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 6 75% 82.1 149.7 68.2 130 149.1 Navy 2 25% 67.6 149.7 61.8 130 135.4

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The 82.1 points per game the Penguins average are 20.3 more points than the Midshipmen give up (61.8).

Youngstown State has a 5-3 record against the spread and a 9-3 record overall when putting up more than 61.8 points.

Youngstown State vs. Navy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 5-3-0 0-0 3-5-0 Navy 4-4-0 1-0 3-5-0

Youngstown State vs. Navy Home/Away Splits

Youngstown State Navy 6-0 Home Record 3-1 3-3 Away Record 0-5 2-0-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-3-0 95.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.3 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.4 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-4-0

