If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Auglaize County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Auglaize County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Minster at Spencerville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Spencerville, OH

Spencerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Wapakoneta High School at Perry High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Lima, OH

Lima, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Waynesfield-Goshen High School at Kenton High School