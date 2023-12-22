Friday's game that pits the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) against the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-63 in favor of Indiana, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 22.

The Falcons are coming off of a 93-62 loss to South Carolina in their last game on Tuesday.

Bowling Green vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports App

Fox Sports App Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bowling Green vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 77, Bowling Green 63

Other MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

On November 7, the Falcons picked up their signature win of the season, an 89-86 victory over the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 95), according to our computer rankings.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (three).

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 95) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 138) on November 23

68-66 at home over Duquesne (No. 166) on November 27

69-48 on the road over Wright State (No. 187) on December 12

59-38 over Mercer (No. 231) on November 22

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

16.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Paige Kohler: 8.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 60.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 60.4 FG% Morgan Sharps: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50 3PT% (20-for-40)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons are being outscored by 2.5 points per game, with a -23 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.7 points per game (143rd in college basketball), and allow 71.2 per contest (301st in college basketball).

