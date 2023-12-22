The Indiana Hoosiers (9-1) hope to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Bowling Green Falcons (6-3) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: Big Ten Network

Bowling Green vs. Indiana Scoring Comparison

The Falcons score an average of 68.7 points per game, 10.0 more points than the 58.7 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

Bowling Green has put together a 6-2 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.

Indiana has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.7 points.

The Hoosiers average 9.4 more points per game (80.6) than the Falcons allow (71.2).

Indiana is 6-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.

When Bowling Green allows fewer than 80.6 points, it is 5-1.

This year the Hoosiers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Falcons give up.

The Falcons' 43.2 shooting percentage from the field is 6.6 higher than the Hoosiers have conceded.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78)

16.7 PTS, 2.6 STL, 43.2 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (24-for-78) Amy Velasco: 12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)

12.6 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31) Paige Kohler: 8.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.7 PTS, 32.4 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Erika Porter: 7.4 PTS, 60.4 FG%

7.4 PTS, 60.4 FG% Morgan Sharps: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (20-for-40)

Bowling Green Schedule