Butler County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you live in Butler County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Butler County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middletown at Lakota East High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Liberty Township, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Xavier at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
