Friday's contest between the Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) and the Stetson Hatters (7-5) at Fifth Third Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-64 and heavily favors Cincinnati to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 82, Stetson 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-17.9)

Cincinnati (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Cincinnati's record against the spread so far this season is 5-5-0, while Stetson's is 5-4-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Bearcats are 6-4-0 and the Hatters are 5-4-0.

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats outscore opponents by 16.8 points per game (scoring 82.5 points per game to rank 44th in college basketball while giving up 65.7 per outing to rank 62nd in college basketball) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.

Cincinnati grabs 43.6 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 12.7 boards per game.

Cincinnati makes 8.1 three-pointers per game (128th in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (6.5). It is shooting 34.8% from deep (124th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 31%.

The Bearcats put up 102.8 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball), while giving up 81.8 points per 100 possessions (31st in college basketball).

Cincinnati has committed 10 turnovers per game (50th in college basketball play), 1.3 fewer than the 11.3 it forces on average (249th in college basketball).

