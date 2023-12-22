The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Hatters allow to opponents.

In games Cincinnati shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Bearcats are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 117th.

The Bearcats record 13.8 more points per game (82.5) than the Hatters allow (68.7).

Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Cincinnati played better at home last season, posting 82.6 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.

At home, the Bearcats ceded four fewer points per game (67.1) than away from home (71.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule