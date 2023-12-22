How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Stetson on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) welcome in the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after winning eight straight home games. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- The Bearcats are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Hatters allow to opponents.
- In games Cincinnati shoots better than 39.8% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.
- The Bearcats are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Hatters sit at 117th.
- The Bearcats record 13.8 more points per game (82.5) than the Hatters allow (68.7).
- Cincinnati has an 8-1 record when putting up more than 68.7 points.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Cincinnati played better at home last season, posting 82.6 points per game, compared to 70.7 per game in road games.
- At home, the Bearcats ceded four fewer points per game (67.1) than away from home (71.1).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Cincinnati fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.6 treys per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.4 threes per game and a 34.7% three-point percentage in away games.
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Bryant
|W 85-53
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/16/2023
|Dayton
|L 82-68
|Heritage Bank Center
|12/19/2023
|Merrimack
|W 65-49
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/22/2023
|Stetson
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Evansville
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ BYU
|-
|Marriott Center
