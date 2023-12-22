The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) will host the Stetson Hatters (7-5) after victories in eight straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Stetson matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Betting Trends

Cincinnati has compiled a 5-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Bearcats' 10 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Stetson has compiled a 5-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five Hatters games this year have gone over the point total.

Cincinnati Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Cincinnati is 57th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (44th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Cincinnati has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

