The Cincinnati Bearcats (7-0) meet the Stetson Hatters (5-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Game Information

Cincinnati Players to Watch

  • Viktor Lakhin: 15.4 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1 BLK
  • Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Day Day Thomas: 11.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • John Newman III: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jizzle James: 9 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Stetson Players to Watch

  • Jalen Blackmon: 21.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Stephan D. Swenson: 10.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 6.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Aubin Gateretse: 11.4 PTS, 7.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Alec Oglesby: 7.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Treyton Thompson: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Stat Comparison

Cincinnati Rank Cincinnati AVG Stetson AVG Stetson Rank
12th 87.3 Points Scored 73.7 207th
55th 65 Points Allowed 69.4 143rd
31st 41.7 Rebounds 36.6 197th
26th 12.3 Off. Rebounds 9.2 179th
29th 9.6 3pt Made 9.2 47th
24th 17.6 Assists 15.4 74th
11th 8.6 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

