Cincinnati vs. Stetson: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 22
The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) are heavy favorites (-20.5) as they look to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cincinnati
|-20.5
|149.5
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.
- Cincinnati has an average point total of 148.3 in its matchups this year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Bearcats have gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- Cincinnati (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than Stetson (5-4-0) this year.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 149.5
|% of Games Over 149.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|6
|60%
|82.5
|161.3
|65.7
|134.4
|147
|Stetson
|3
|33.3%
|78.8
|161.3
|68.7
|134.4
|141.9
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- The 82.5 points per game the Bearcats put up are 13.8 more points than the Hatters give up (68.7).
- Cincinnati is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|5-5-0
|2-0
|6-4-0
|Stetson
|5-4-0
|1-0
|5-4-0
Cincinnati vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Stetson
|16-3
|Home Record
|9-3
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-9
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.9
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-4-0
