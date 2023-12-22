The Cincinnati Bearcats (9-2) are heavy favorites (-20.5) as they look to build on an eight-game home win streak when they host the Stetson Hatters (7-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -20.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati and its opponents have gone over 149.5 combined points in six of 10 games this season.

Cincinnati has an average point total of 148.3 in its matchups this year, 1.2 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Bearcats have gone 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Cincinnati (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than Stetson (5-4-0) this year.

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 6 60% 82.5 161.3 65.7 134.4 147 Stetson 3 33.3% 78.8 161.3 68.7 134.4 141.9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The 82.5 points per game the Bearcats put up are 13.8 more points than the Hatters give up (68.7).

Cincinnati is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 5-5-0 2-0 6-4-0 Stetson 5-4-0 1-0 5-4-0

Cincinnati vs. Stetson Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Stetson 16-3 Home Record 9-3 5-7 Away Record 7-9 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.