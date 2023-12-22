Crawford County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Crawford County, Ohio today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Crawford County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crestline at Central Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Kidron, OH
- Conference: Mid Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
