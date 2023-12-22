Darke County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Hoping to watch today's high school basketball games in Darke County, Ohio? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Darke County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ansonia High School at Twin Valley South High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: West Alexandria, OH
- Conference: Cross County Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
