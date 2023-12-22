Defiance County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Defiance County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Defiance County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Start at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ayersville High School at Fort Jennings High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fort Jennings, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
