If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Ohio, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Briggs at Granville High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22

6:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Granville, OH

Granville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Canal Winchester High School at Westerville North High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Reynoldsburg High School at Newark High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Newark, OH

Newark, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Delaware Hayes at Westerville South High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Marysville High School at Dublin Jerome High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Dublin, OH

Dublin, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbus Academy at Fredericktown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fredericktown, OH

Fredericktown, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Big Walnut at Worthington Kilbourne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Worthington, OH

Worthington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Grove City High School at Westerville Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22

7:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Westerville, OH

Westerville, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Gahanna Lincoln High School at New Albany High School