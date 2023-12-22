Greene County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Greene County, Ohio, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Greene County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xenia at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Monroe High School at Bellbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Bellbrook, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
