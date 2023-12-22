Hamilton County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Hamilton County, Ohio today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hamilton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cincinnati Princeton High School at Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Mason, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Xavier at Fairfield High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fairfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Colerain High School at Hamilton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Hamilton, OH
- Conference: Greater Miami Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Indian Hill High School at Finneytown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- Conference: Cincinnati Hills League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Badin High School at Northwest High School - Cincinnati
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
