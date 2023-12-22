Lawrence County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you reside in Lawrence County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Lawrence County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Spring Valley High School at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wesleyan Christian Academy at Ironton High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Ironton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
