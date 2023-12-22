Licking County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Licking County, Ohio today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Licking County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Briggs at Granville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Granville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynoldsburg High School at Newark High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Newark, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.