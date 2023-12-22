Lucas County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
If you reside in Lucas County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lucas County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Start at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springfield High School - Holland at Fremont Ross High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Fremont, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Start at Defiance Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Defiance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.