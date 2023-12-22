High school basketball is happening today in Mahoning County, Ohio, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Mahoning County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Kingsway Christian School at Sebring McKinley

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 22

5:30 PM ET on December 22 Location: Sebring, OH

Sebring, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Struthers at Girard High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22

7:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Girard, OH

Girard, OH Conference: Northeast 8

Northeast 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy For Urban Scholars High School at Valley Christian School