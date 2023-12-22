Miami County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Miami County, Ohio today? We've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Miami County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lehman Catholic High School at Covington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Covington, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Milton Union at Bethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Tipp City, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Christian at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.