The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) welcome in the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Miami (OH) Stats Insights

The RedHawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).

In games Miami (OH) shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.

The Catamounts are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the RedHawks sit at 350th.

The RedHawks record 70.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 64.2 the Catamounts give up.

When Miami (OH) totals more than 64.2 points, it is 4-2.

Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better in home games this year, putting up 74.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.

In 2023-24, the RedHawks are ceding 57.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.8.

When it comes to three-pointers, Miami (OH) has performed worse at home this season, draining 7.8 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage in away games.

Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule