How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Vermont on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) welcome in the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) after winning three straight home games. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Miami (OH) Stats Insights
- The RedHawks make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Catamounts have allowed to their opponents (41.0%).
- In games Miami (OH) shoots better than 41.0% from the field, it is 4-4 overall.
- The Catamounts are the 281st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the RedHawks sit at 350th.
- The RedHawks record 70.9 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 64.2 the Catamounts give up.
- When Miami (OH) totals more than 64.2 points, it is 4-2.
Miami (OH) Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Miami (OH) has performed better in home games this year, putting up 74.8 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game away from home.
- In 2023-24, the RedHawks are ceding 57.5 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are allowing 81.8.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Miami (OH) has performed worse at home this season, draining 7.8 treys per game with a 35.6% three-point percentage, compared to 9.5 per game and a 41.3% percentage in away games.
Miami (OH) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Ohio State
|L 84-64
|Value City Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Davidson
|L 79-61
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Wright State
|L 92-82
|Wright State University Nutter Center
|12/22/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Millett Hall
|12/29/2023
|Wilberforce
|-
|Millett Hall
|1/2/2024
|Western Michigan
|-
|Millett Hall
