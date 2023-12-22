The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 8.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

  • Shamir Bogues: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • TJ Long: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Matt Veretto: 13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank
262nd 70.8 Points Scored 75 171st
127th 68.8 Points Allowed 62.4 24th
307th 30.1 Rebounds 31.9 237th
311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th
94th 8.5 3pt Made 10.9 9th
127th 14.4 Assists 14.9 98th
277th 13.3 Turnovers 8.7 14th

