Miami (OH) vs. Vermont December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Miami (OH) Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 8.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Vermont Players to Watch
- Shamir Bogues: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- TJ Long: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Matt Veretto: 13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Vermont AVG
|Vermont Rank
|262nd
|70.8
|Points Scored
|75
|171st
|127th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|62.4
|24th
|307th
|30.1
|Rebounds
|31.9
|237th
|311th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|7.6
|290th
|94th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|10.9
|9th
|127th
|14.4
|Assists
|14.9
|98th
|277th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|8.7
|14th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.