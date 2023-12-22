The Vermont Catamounts (8-2) will play the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

13.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 8.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.6 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 8.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

Vermont Players to Watch

Shamir Bogues: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 3 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK TJ Long: 14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Matt Veretto: 13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

13 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Aaron Deloney: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Sam Alamutu: 4.5 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Vermont AVG Vermont Rank 262nd 70.8 Points Scored 75 171st 127th 68.8 Points Allowed 62.4 24th 307th 30.1 Rebounds 31.9 237th 311th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 7.6 290th 94th 8.5 3pt Made 10.9 9th 127th 14.4 Assists 14.9 98th 277th 13.3 Turnovers 8.7 14th

