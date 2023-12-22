The Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-6) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (9-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Millett Hall as 5.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 138.5 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Odds & Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Millett Hall

Favorite Spread Over/Under Vermont -5.5 138.5

RedHawks Betting Records & Stats

Miami (OH) has played seven games this season that have gone over 138.5 combined points scored.

Miami (OH) has a 143-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 4.5 more points than this game's point total.

Miami (OH) is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

Miami (OH) has been victorious in one of the five contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The RedHawks have entered five games this season as the underdog by +200 or more and is 1-4 in those contests.

Miami (OH) has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vermont 5 45.5% 73.7 144.6 64.2 136.3 137.4 Miami (OH) 7 77.8% 70.9 144.6 72.1 136.3 142.7

Additional Miami (OH) Insights & Trends

The RedHawks score 6.7 more points per game (70.9) than the Catamounts allow (64.2).

Miami (OH) has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 4-2 overall record in games it scores more than 64.2 points.

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vermont 4-7-0 0-2 4-7-0 Miami (OH) 5-4-0 3-2 5-4-0

Miami (OH) vs. Vermont Home/Away Splits

Vermont Miami (OH) 5-1 Home Record 3-1 2-2 Away Record 1-5 0-4-0 Home ATS Record 2-1-0 2-2-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 77.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.3 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 2-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-3-0

