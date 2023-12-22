Monroe County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Monroe County, Ohio today? We have the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Monroe County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Buckeye Local High School at Monroe Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Woodsfield, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.