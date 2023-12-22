Montgomery County, OH High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Montgomery County, Ohio? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Xenia at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- Conference: Greater Western Ohio Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Troy Christian at Northridge High School - Dayton
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Dayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.